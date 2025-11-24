Dr. Hector P. Garcia clinic temporarily closed on the city's westside

The smell of natural gas has forced Christus Spohn Health Systems to shut down the Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center.

On Monday morning, a viewer contacted KRIS 6 News to report that the center and pharmacy on the 2600 block of Hospital Boulevard was closed.

He said signs were posted around the clinic stating it was closed until further notice.

According to Christus Spohn Health System's Public Relations Manager Gloria Madera, the closure comes after employees noticed the faint odor of natural gas last week.

She shared the following statement:

CHRISTUS Spohn Health System prioritizes the safety and well-being of our patients, Associates and community. We noticed a faint natural gas odor in the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Health Center, last week. Upon learning about the issue, we acted swiftly and temporarily closed the clinic. Comprehensive inspections were conducted by the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Gas Department. Gas inspections have confirmed our natural gas systems are safe and compliant. Our leadership team continues to monitor the situation while further tests are conducted. Impacted patients will be contacted directly to reschedule their appointments, and they can visit the Westside Clinic to obtain their prescriptions. Gloria Madera, Christus Health Public Relations Manager

The Westside Clinic pharmacy is located at 4617 Greenwood Drive near West Point Road.

