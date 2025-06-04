Travel cutbacks: Americans planning shorter, more frequent trips this summer

It’s time to pack up and head out on that long-awaited summer vacation.

Yet, with prices increasing, that planned trip could be costly this year.

Some summer travelers say that finding a nice, affordable hotel is tougher than ever. “Three hundred is cheap nowadays for a hotel,” said vacationer Misty Hodges.

"I even noticed camping sites are up," said Patricia Hinto, who was heading to New Orleans.

A new summer travel survey by Deloitte & Touche found that despite economic uncertainty, many Americans are not giving up their summer vacations.

Respondents of the survey said they are sticking to smaller trips, but plan to travel more frequently. They also said they’re sticking to tight budgets.

Eileen Crowley, U.S. Transportation, Hospitality and Services Leader with Deloitte, says vacationers are also traveling on tighter budgets.

"I tend to think that we're going to find a lot of weekend road trippers this summer, she said,“as they look for places maybe closer to home, for a few nights stay, versus taking those longer trips."

Ways to save on your summer travel

There are several ways to enjoy a vacation on a tight budget, according to Crowley.



Consider driving instead of flying. It’s cheaper and you’ll get to sightsee along the way.

Take a bigger trip after Labor Day. Prices tend to decrease during that time of year.

Find free, insead of paid, activities at your destination.

“Go hiking. Go walking on the beach versus going to see a concert or going to an amusement park or taking a guided tour," she said.

While the survey found that more than half of travelers plan to stay in paid lodging this summer, many are moving away from pricey resorts.

Vacationers also said they plan to stay in the U.S. rather than traveling internationally.

"I do know if I travel some more it's going to require a lot more planning, and a lot more saving," said Morris Ryans, who plans to visit Michigan.

He agrees that finding an affordable place to stay is a little tougher this year.

So plan well ahead this summer, so you don’t waste your money.

