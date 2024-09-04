Give a Child a Book: Empowering Children Through Literacy

The “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign raises money to buy books for children in Title I (low-income) schools in the communities Scripps stations serve.

Books are distributed during free Scholastic book fairs throughout the school year, giving students the power of choice to select their own books.

The campaign is 100% donor funded, dollars stay local and every penny donated goes towards buying books for children in need.

The campaign has distributed over one million books so far, making a positive impact on the lives of many children.

Having just a small library at home gives students the tools they need to read and break the cycle of poverty.

Earlier today, a huge donation was made for the 'If You Give a Child a Book'campaign by none other than Gloria Hicks herself.

Hicks donated about $1,5000, and the Kennedy Foundation and the Scripps Howard Foundation matched it.

Over $10,000 has been raised so far, and all the donations will go towards providing books for kids in our community.

"I think that they need to read to be successful. If they don't read, they're not going to be successful. I mean, that's just an important fact of life," said donor Gloria Hicks.

The Scripps Howard Fund is doubling its impact for one day to celebrate National Literacy Month. Today, Sept. 4, the Fund will match the first $175,000 donated to the "If You Give a Child a Book " childhood literacy campaign.

Donations will be accepted until September 30.

