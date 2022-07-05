‘Distant Drums’ Roses Have Gorgeous Blooms With A Sweet But Woodsy Scent

They say a rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but the truth is that with over 150 different species of roses in the world (not to mention thousands of hybrids), roses actually do not all smell the same. The “Distant Drums” rose is a variety that has been gaining popularity in the last several years, and this rose shrub has a very distinct and captivating scent. The Distant Drums rose smells like myrrh, a scent that many describe as a sweet yet woodsy scent.

The Distant Drums rose also looks much different than a typical rose. With large ruffled petals and soft orange and pink petals, this beautiful and elegant rose will fade to a delicious sunset ombre color by summer’s end.

Adobe

First created in 1985 by Dr. Griffith Buck, a professor at Iowa State University, the Distant Drums rose shrub will bloom all summer long. You can plant them in spring after the last frost in your region, or in fall, six weeks before the first winter frost heads your way. Although the Distant Drums rose is a vibrant bloomer and quite hardy, you will need to prune it once a year and remove dead stems.

Distant Drums are one of Buck’s most famous hybrids, according to the university, and they are beloved for their beauty as well as their unique scent.

Distant Drums roses fare best in hardiness zones 5-10, making them a successful shrub in many regions across the United States. The shrub will grow to about 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide, and they need at least 6 hours of direct sun each day. Regularly watering is a must as they need moist soil. (Looking for a good lawn sprinkler? Check out this list of the best sprinklers for your lawn and garden in 2022.)

You can find Distant Drums roses at your local nursery or online on sites like Heirloom Roses.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.