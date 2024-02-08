Disney and Fortnite maker Epic Games plan a new $1.5B collaboration

The Walt Disney Company says it will purchase a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games, the video game developer best known for Fortnite.

With the purchase, Disney plans to spend several years building a new "games and entertainment universe" for Disney properties.

This persistent universe will interoperate with Fortnite, Disney says, and will also give players entirely new opportunities for games, video and engagement with Disney's characters and stories.

A trailer released with the announcement showcased content from Disney animated films, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Avatar.

Disney CEO Bob Iger called the new plan its "biggest entry ever into the world of games."

Disney already has a history of cooperation with Epic Games, with whom it has run live events and special content within Fortnite.

The game of Fortnite has also evolved from an original battle royale to become a metaverse-style platform that includes licensed content from across pop culture.

IN 2022, Epic Games received a $2 billion investment from Sony and from the group behind Lego toys. In late 2023, the two launched a Lego game within Fortnite that would be one of its first "fun and safe digital spaces for children and families."

