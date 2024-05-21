Del Mar's Culinary and Hospitality Management program awarded 20k check by Texas Restaurant Association

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Frank Martinez is just one of several Del Mar Culinary and Hospitality Management students who received their chef's coats for graduation.

"It's a milestone that I've finally completed and I've been waiting to complete this moment to finally be acknowledged as a chef," Martinez said.

Martinez says his specialty is a hybrid of Mexican and Italian food, and he plans on remaining in the Coastal Bend.

"I'd like to push it to another level by growing all my stuff. So I'm going to work on that, and I'm gonna try to help and start my own business," Martinez said.

He believes part of his success is thanks to the Coastal Bend Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association. That group donated $20,000, which will help fund more scholarships for Del Mar's culinary-related programs.

"It helped us out by relieving some of the financial stress," Martinez said.

Merida “May” Mendoza, the Coastal Bend Chapter President of the Texas Restaurant Association, says their scholarships could also benefit the coastal bend economy.

"We're right in the heart of where people want to go. People like to eat out. They want to have a good time when they're on vacation. And we really have such great talent here. And we really need these students that go through the program in the market," Mendoza said.

