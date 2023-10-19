Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders has authored a playbook for life

Deion Sanders is taking his “Coach Prime” skills from the sidelines to the book shelves with a new motivational book that will be released in March 2024.

The University of Colorado football head coach and former NFL player authored “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” a book that draws from his own life experiences and winning strategies to motivate others in their lives.

According to the book description from Simon and Schuster’s website, Sanders’ inspirational messages found in the book can be applied to all aspects of life, not just the football field.

“The incredible highs and lows of the journey taken by the greatest of all time NFL superstar—and his transparent willingness to share those details with his players—has turned Coach Prime’s Boulder, Colorado, football team into Destination One for some of the best players in America,” the book description stated.

In a post about the new book on Sanders’ social media he said, “I've been through almost everything one can experience in life, here are 21 WAYS that I've put to paper that navigated me to my definition of success and can help you define yours and reach your destination.”

Elevate and DOMINATE: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field... available for pre-sale NOW ‼️ Life's filled with ups and downs, trials and tribulations, decisions that'll make you choose between LEFT or RIGHT... I've been through almost everything one can experience in life, here… pic.twitter.com/GeNVt5nAFX — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) October 17, 2023

Sanders made a successful transition into college football coaching after a stellar NFL career and MLB career. He is a member of both the Pro and College Football Halls of Fame.

He made the move to Colorado for the 2023 season, where he acquired the name Coach Prime, after leading the Jackson State Tigers to a 27-6 record over his three seasons in charge.

Under Sanders, Colorado has marked a 4-3 start whereas last season the team’s record was 1-11. His turnaround of the team has sparked national attention and even pulled celebrity guest appearances at their games.

Sanders' first literary output was a memoir in 1999 titled, “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life.”

