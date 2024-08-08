Corpus Christi woman wins year supply of Dr. Pepper

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In march, Pilar Torres and her husband were visiting their son in Austin when they decided to make a day trip to Waco. A spur of the moment decision had them enjoying the Dr. Pepper Museum.

"We enjoyed it," she said. "We looked around fun first, second, third, fourth story high. And then, all the interaction and information."

"The initiation, it was very interesting," Pilar's husband Daniel Torres said. "How important it was, that little establishment for the community, to bring...they went through the Depression and all that, so. It meant a lot for the community. They did a great job there."

While exploring they saw a QR code and scanned it to enter into winning a year supply of Dr Pepper.

“Had a good time then came back, your normal life and then like a month ago I received this call from Autumn. And then, I didn’t know if I wanted to answer because it says "Dr. Pepper Museum," the caller id. And I go, I thought, I don’t normally answer, but lets see,” Pilar said.

Good thing she answered. That’s why about 30 cases of Dr. Pepper arrived at her home on Wednesday. At least one can for 365 days. She couldn’t contain her excitement. Four staff members from the museum delivered her supply all the way from Waco.

“I said, score!” Daniel said.

“I love Dr. Pepper, so I was excited,” Pilar's son Eric Torres said.

When asked how often she drinks Dr. Pepper, Pilar exclaimed every day, but only Diet Dr. Pepper.

Pilar might consider her family to be lucky winning things here or there. She said her and Daniel won a signed surfboard from Bethany Hamilton some time ago, the famous one armed surfer. Her son Daniel was awarded a scholarship that allowed all of college tuition to be covered. Pilar said they haven't won anything like this.

She was able to choose which flavors to receive and in this house, Diet Dr. Pepper reigns supreme.

“Its like the only soda I'll really drink. I don’t drink a lot of sodas, but it’s like I'll go for one. I'll have a couple at the office and maybe once a week,” Eric said.

“I like the Diet Dr. Pepper, I think of all the Dr. Peppers it’s the one that has the most flavoring,” Daniel said.

The Torres family can now reach into their fridge at anytime for an assortment of flavors of a Texas staple.

But none of them think it will last a year.

“No! Definitely not maybe two months, I don’t know, three,” Pilar said.

27,000 people entered the drawing that the Torres family eventually ended up winning, but that drawing starts over and once you visit the museum you can enter for the drawing that takes place next year.

The Dr. Pepper Museum is a non-profit that operates separately from the Dr. Pepper Headquarters.

