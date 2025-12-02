Corpus Christi wins $46 million federal grant for state-of-the-art CCRTA maintenance facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Local and federal leaders announced a competitive grant to build a brand-new maintenance facility for the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority.

Corpus Christi just scored a transportation win — a federal grant of more than $46 million that will build a brand-new, state-of-the-art maintenance facility for CCRTA.

Officials say the money comes from the Infrastructure Act — and only five other cities nationwide were even considered for grants this size. That's a big deal for a coastal community.

"The only ones that got grants this size were much larger cities and communities," Derrick Majchszak, CEO, CCRTA, said.

What set Corpus Christi apart? Majchszak says location on the coast and a clear plan to protect transit from hurricanes and extreme weather played a major role.

The new, climate-controlled facility will speed up repairs, protect equipment from the elements, and keep buses cleaner, safer and more reliable for riders.

"The vehicles are real heavy. Some of the jobs are real hard to do — you know, the blood, sweat and tears," Haven Roberts, Vehicle Maintenance Training Instructor, said.

I spent the day with the people who'll use the building — technicians like Haven, who's spent more than 22 years keeping buses running. He walked me through the heavy-duty work and the one simple goal behind the upgrade.

"If they can fix the buses faster, that means it's more reliable buses on the road for the public," Roberts said.

CCRTA provided more than 3.7 million rides last year. Leaders say the new facility isn't just a building — it's an investment in the future of transit across South Texas.

"Once this facility is done, this will probably be one of the most modern facilities in the country," Arthur Granado, Chairman, CCRTA, said.

If everything stays on track, the CCRTA says the new facility is expected to open within the next two years. We'll continue following the project as it moves into design and construction.

