Corpus Christi veteran continues to push onward even after difficult hit-and-run

Local veteran James "Jimmy" Hayes

Veteran's car damaged in hit-and-run accident

Crash happened Nov 15, 2023

A Corpus Christi veteran is looking to get his vehicle repaired after it was damaged in a hit-and-run crash outside his home.

James "Jimmy" Hayes works at Hesters Cafe at Six Points. He works in the kitchen and always arrives early for every shift. However, just recently, arriving to work at all has become a bit of a challenge for Jimmy.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, as Jimmy prepared to drive to work, he noticed severe damage to his vehicle while it was parked outside him home overnight.

"When I walked outside, I said, 'why is my car moved,' Jimmy said, "Then when I got closer, I noticed the damage and saw the bumper was hanging off. I was like 'Wow,' someone hit my car and kept going."

Home surveillance video from a neighbor captured the moments the truck rammed into the back of Jimmy's vehicle. However, the video did not get footage of the driver's license plate before they took off.

Jimmy said he has car insurance, but recently adjusted his policy, requiring him to pay a higher deductible before the insurance company helps pay for repairs. Now, he's left to find his own auto body shop and pay for the repairs out of pocket.

"If I go and ask for an estimate, they want something upfront for even an estimate and I can't afford that at all, let alone the repairs" Jimmy said.

Jimmy took great pride in having his own vehicle for the first time in a while.

A 10 year U.S. Army veteran, Jimmy specialized in logistics while serving, but after retiring, he found himself facing many life challenges.

He explained he was in and out of recovery centers as he battled with addiction. He has been incarcerated and even fell upon homelessness several times. But he met a local family who took him in as one of their own.

"I didn't think I would ever become part of their lives or they would become part of my life," Jimmy said.

Nearly a year ago, Gloria and Kevin Stroud visited a restaurant that Jimmy previously worked at. They began speaking with him and found out about his life struggles, including homelessness.

The couple has a son who, at the time, was in need of a roommate. So they asked Jimmy if would like to stay with him. Jimmy accepted and said he immediately felt their love.

"It's sad that veterans have to be homeless and out on the street after they've served our country, so you can't help but to want to help a person that needs help," Gloria said.

The Strouds have helped Jimmy with life adjustments and they also take him to and from work since his car was damaged. It seems those who were once strangers, have now become family.

"There's something about Jimmy," Gloria said, "Jimmy is awesome. He opened up to us and we're comfortable with him."

"Gloria and her husband just came in and opened the door for me to come in and be treated like family," Jimmy said, "Who does that to a person they don't even know? I promise you, I won't let them down."

It's been nearly a week and Jimmy still has not found an affordable estimate for the repairs, but even without transportation, he remains dedicated to getting to work on time and maintaining his priorities and responsibilities.

With the help from those who love him, Jimmy continues picking up the pieces of his life and moving forward towards something greater.

"I told you, giving up isn't an option," Jimmy said.

