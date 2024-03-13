Corpus Christi Tritons to honor Gabe Cooley this Sunday

It's been three years since 17-year-old Gabe Cooley was fatally stabbed inside the Super Walmart at the Five Points Shopping Center. Now, the city's newest indoor arena football team plans to honor him this weekend.

Amy Cooley, Gabe Cooley's mom, said she's happy to see this happen and knows her son would've loved to see this.

"I know that if Gabe were here, he'd be ecstatic," Amy said.

17-year-old Gabe Cooley is known by many in the community as a giving person who was a dual athlete for Calallen High School.

On and off the pitch and football field, he was a vocal leader among his peers. He wanted to help his teammates as much as he could.

Cooley said she still remembers the days when her son would give his shoes away to teammates who were in need.

"It makes me feel...I'm really proud to be his mom," she said as she wiped her tears away.

After Gabe's death, his family started a foundation in his name called "Be Like Gabe," where they continue to give out athletic shoes in honor of him.

The Corpus Christi Tritons met with Cooley to discuss a partnership with the foundation. Not only did they decide to partner with the foundation, but honor her son as well.

"Her wanting to give back to the community and turning her tragedy just made us want to lock together and join arms," Triton's Director of Communications Melissa Gosa said. "It just made sense."

The Tritons will show a presentation of Gabe before the game and want fans who attend to wear white in honor of him.

"This community has been so supportive of me," she said. "When they hear the story or know the story of Gabe, they've opened their arms, embraced us and held me and my daughter up."

The Cooley family will do the coin toss in honor of Gabe this Sunday at the Triton's game. The Tritons will play an exhibition game against the Oklahoma Tribe at 3:05 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

