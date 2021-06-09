Cooking up BBQ in South Texas with mesquite

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we make our way throughout the Coastal Bend for our KRIS6 News, Family Favorite Foods segment, we found ourselves stopping at Mesquite House BBQ at 3401 Morgan Ave.

Located on the city's west side, owner and pitmaster Eduardo Vasquez says he only grills his barbecue with mesquite. It's a technique he learned from his grandfather.

"Being by the side of my grandfather and just picking up what he did and the passion that he had," Vasquez said. "Now, I guess I have that in myself. My grandfather used to chase the chicken down. I didn't get to that extent but I was there beside him."

Vasquez and his crew start their day at 6 a.m. Although he is new to his location, he's not new to barbecue.

It's something he and his grandfather did together growing up. It's that love that led him to open up Mesquite House BBQ.

Smoking meats with mesquite and using his grandfather's recipes and techniques is what he says sets him apart from other BBQ establishments around town.

"A lot of the juices that he used are used in our meats and his style of wrapping," Vasquez said.

Mesquite House BBQ and Catering offers just about everything.

"We have the beef ribs which we call the Dino Ribs, we have the pork rib and sausage and chicken," Vasquez said. "We also do peach cobbler and that comes off the grill, mesquite smoked."

It was a tasty treat for us as we made another stop for Family Favorite Foods.

Do you have a family recipe that you'd like to showcase?

Reach out to me through social media or by email and we could be coming to your kitchen next.

KRIS file photo. Paulo Salazar is looking for favorite family recipes across the Coastal Bend.

And you can email me at paulo.salazar@kristv.com.