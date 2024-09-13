Conquer the Coast 2024: Final year 'Conquer the Coast' bike ride will travel over the Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Start getting your bike ready for the ride of the year!

City leaders held a press conference to discuss the preparations for the 22nd Annual Conquer the Coast Bike Ride coming up on Saturday, September 21.

"The event caters to riders of all skill levels, offering various route options to accommodate both beginners and seasoned cyclists. This bike ride is one-of-a-kind and is a ride that you will create memories of," said organizers.

A record-setting 1,200 participants took part in last year's Conquer the Coast. According to city officials, this will be the final year the Conquer the Coast ride will travel over the Harbor Bridge.

You can register for three different routes: a 66-mile route, a 21-mile route, and a 10-mile route.

Packet pick-up is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Brewster's Street Icehouse -Downtown.

Find more information on how to register here: Conquer the Coast 2024 » United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce

