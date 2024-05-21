Confusion over Ingleside Police Chief's departure

INGLESIDE, Tx. — The Ingleside Police Chief has been terminated, effective immediately according to City Councilman Steve Diehl.

Members of the City Council were notified Tammy Burr had been fired just after 2 p.m. Monday, Diehl said.

However, Burr tells us that she is still negotiating her resignation.

Diehl told KRIS 6 News that, per the city's charter, the City Manager has "exclusive control of all employees" and that the City Manager complied with the charter by notifying the council.

"In the case of the police department, which is very visible, I've always been happy with the performance of the department," he said.

Diehl said he did not know the cause for the termination, nor had he or the council been notified of who is currently leading the department as interim chief.

City Manager Brenton Lewis declined to respond to a request for comment.

He said, "The City is appreciative of Chief Burr's service to the City. However, the City does not comment on personnel matters or reasons for an employee's departure from the City."

This is a developing story, stay with KRIS 6 News for updates.