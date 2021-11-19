Work will continue Saturday on Betancourt's roof project

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Back in August, we told you about Robstown man Augustine Betancourt and his determination to provide housing for his family.

Almost four months later, Betancourt tells us the community has stepped up to support them.

"Juan Alejandro donated the labor and some of his guys, the mayor donated the permits so we didn't have to pay anything for the permits,” Betancourt said.

Those are just a few of the people helping Betancourt repair his roof.

And Casa de Dios Church aims to help people in the community who need assistance.

Casa de Dios Pastor Fernando Ramirez says they'll donate shingles to cover Betancourt's roof

"I saw it on the news that Augustine was having trouble with their roof so we got together and decided we would buy the shingles for their house," Ramirez said.

Roof work begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Extra workers are still needed.