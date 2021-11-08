Thomas J. Henry turkey giveaway set for Nov. 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local attorney Thomas J. Henry will provide free turkeys to local residents at four different Coastal Bend locations on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Henry has been giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to needy families each November for more than a decade. In fact, more than 350,000 people throughout the South Texas region have been impacted by this generous event, making the Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway one of the largest Thanksgiving charity events in the nation.

To ensure the safety of staff and event participants, the giveaway will be drive-thru only again this year. Walk-ups will not be allowed.

Locations in Alice, San Diego, Robstown and Freer will host the giveaway. More information can be obtained by checking here.

Due to COVID-19 and the safety of volunteers and event participants, the Corpus Christi giveway has been moved to Fairgrounds Field Stadium in Robstown.

Vehicles will not be allowed to arrive more than an hour before the event start time.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

The locations for this year include:

Alice, TX

Jim Wells County Fair Grounds (3001 S Johnson St, Alice, TX 78332)

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 8 a.m.

San Diego, TX

Bernarda Jaime Junior High School (609 W Labbe Ave San Diego TX, 78384)

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 9 a.m.

Robstown, TX

Fairgrounds Field Stadium (1011 Texas Yes Blvd, Robstown, TX 78380)

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Freer, TX

Norman Thomas Elementary (1404 S Norton Ave, Freer, TX 78357)

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 10 a.m.