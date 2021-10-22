Spend the night on the USS Lexington if you dare

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What better way to celebrate the spookiest month of the year than spending the night at one of the spookiest locations around?

The USS Lexington is hosting a special event for members to spend the night on the legendary warship.

"You’re invited to a fun-for-all-ages overnight experience like no other," says the event page.

Organizers promise a behind-the-scenes look at the massive boat and all its "haunted mystique" as well as activities. USS Lexington Museum Members will be able to participate in dinner in the "Wardroom," showings of Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus, s'mores under the stars on the flight deck, and much more.

"It’s perfect for getting into the Halloween spirit and sure to be a scream for your entire family," says the event page.

The overnight experience is for ages 5 and up and males and females will stay in separate berthing compartments.

You can become a member of the museum and attend the event Friday starting at 9 p.m.. For more information on membership or this special event, call Robert Kymes, Community Relations Coordinator, at 361-888-4873 Ext 311 or email community@usslexington.com.

See the schedule of events here.

