MLK Day activities set

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is less than two weeks away.

There are several events leading up that you can participate in.

On Thursday Jan. 13, a virtual program will be hosted by Executive Director Vince Warren from the Center for Constitutional Rights.

Then on Saturday, Jan. 15, the NAACP is hosting its annual Freedom Fund Gala at the American Bank Center.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, an interfaith service will be held at Brooks Worship Center.

Then on Martin Luther King Day, Monday Jan. 17, a commemorative march will be held from the Nueces County Courthouse to the Church of the Good Shepherd.