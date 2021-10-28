Watch
Community

Actions

'Making Strides' walk set for Saturday at Texas A&M-CC

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
Making Strides event Saturday at TAMU-CC.<br/>
Making Strides event Saturday at TAMU-CC
Real Men Wear Pink will continue throughout October
Posted at 5:54 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 09:09:48-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a big event is coming up on Saturday to help fight the deadly disease.

Both Sierra Pizarro and myself will be the emcees for this year's "Making Strides" walk happening on the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., with the walk beginning between 9 and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

There will be a staggered start to allow for social distancing.

And for the third year in a row, I'm helping to raise awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer by serving as an ambassador for Real Men Wear Pink.

My goal is to raise $2,500 for the cause.

So far, I've raised just more than $2,100.

If you'd like to help me, go to my page here and donate today.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education