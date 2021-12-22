Local pet shelter needs your help with facility at capacity

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Today is your last chance to adopt a new pet at a reduced price from the Nueces County Animal Services.

The shelter is at capacity. And will be closing for the holiday weekend on Thursday.

Which means that if the dogs and cats inside aren't adopted today, they'll be spending a long weekend inside their kennels.

“Through the holidays we're doing a special adoption event to promote Adopt for the Holidays, and it's a reduced adoption fee,” said Lisa Bockholt, Nueces County Animal Services volunteer rescue coordinator. “People can come in and take a look around. We do request that people make an appointment so that we don't have too many folks wandering through the building at one time.”

To make an appointment or for more information, call (361) 387-5701.

We hope you do meet your future furever pet.

