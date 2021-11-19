Kingsville's Ranch Hand Festival is back, better than ever

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The annual Ranch Hand Festival is kicking off the holiday season this weekend in Kingsville.

Last year the festival was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year it's back with several special events.

Janine Reyes, director of tourism services for the City of Kingsville, describes all the live events in the annual festival, including the 30th annual King Ranch Hand breakfast, the wine walk, the Ranch Hand Weekend Tree Lighting, Holiday Sip and Shop and and the live music performances that are planned.

The events kick off Friday night with the tree lighting ceremony with KRIS 6 News anchor Katia Uriarte at the train depot and a street dance.

You can learn more about all the events by clicking here.

Here's a schedule of some of the events on Saturday.

7 – 11 a.m. – 30th Annual Ranch Hand Breakfast on the King Ranch®. Purchase tickets for $6 at the King Ranch® Saddle Shop, King Ranch® Visitors Center, King Ranch® Museum, Kingsville Visitors Center or at the breakfast! (fee benefits La Posada de Kingsville). Visitors may park downtown, take the free shuttle bus to the breakfast and enjoy a heapin’ plate of eggs, refried beans, biscuits n’ gravy, sausage, tortillas, coffee and juice. Watch team roping demonstrations, re-enactors, musical entertainment, poetry & storytelling.

7:30 a.m. – King Ranch® 1/2 Day Birding Tour, King Ranch® Visitors Center open at 8 am until 4 pm. Daily tours begin at 9:30 am. Spotlight tour is from 7-9: 30 pm. (King Ranch®)

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Vendors offering jewelry, original art, ceramics, leather goods, food, mesquite woodwork, crafts of all kinds, candles, clothing and more! FREE

LIVE MUSIC & OTHER ENTERTAINMENT THROUGHOUT THE FESTIVAL

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Ranch Hand Roundup Car Show by Texas Rides

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Test your archery skills for a chance to win a turkey (Kids Corral)

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Succulent planting with Lowes (Kids Corral)

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Touch Tank with Texas Parks & Wildlife (Kids Corral)

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Selfies with Santa at Kleberg Bank

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – King Ranch® Museum Open for Visitors

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Steam Roller Prints

11:30 a.m. – The East & The Crow (Main Stage)

12:30 p.m. – Two Step / Line Dance Lessons (Main Stage)

1:30 p.m. – Mesquite Bean Cowboys (Main Stage)

2 p.m. – Lauren Corzine (Main Stage)

3 p.m. – KING RANCH® CELEBRATION with the Kingsville Symphony Orchestra (Jones Auditorium)

3 pm – Two Step / Line Dance contest begins in front of Main Stage

3 p.m. – Car Show winners announced

3:45 p.m. – Dance Contest winners announced

6:30 p.m. – Ranch Hand Weekend Country Concert with Steve Wariner at the JK Northway Expo Center. Lauren Corzine & The Isaac Jacob Band will open for Wariner.

