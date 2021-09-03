Enjoy eats, drink, and treats at the Labor Day Food Truck Rally and other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's plenty to do to kick off your Labor Day weekend. Here's a break down of what's happening around the Coastal Bend.

It's the first Friday of September which means you can get into the Art Museum for just $1 all day September 3, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, and in case you didn't know Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students and children under 12 are always free.

The Art Walk is going Hybrid this month, meaning you can still enjoy the event, but vendors will be virtual. You can shop through Downtown Corpus Christi's facebook stories, or on its website. There will still be some in person events including live music at House Of Rock, where you can catch Caleb Navarro September 3, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Crosstown Expressway on the main stage from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Both shows are free.

Heritage Park Market Days returns in Corpus Christi where you can shop local on September 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. From fresh baked goods to homemade arts and crafts, this market will have a variety of vendors to choose from.

Once you finish shopping local head down to Labor Day Food Truck Rally on Fitzgerald Street at North shoreline Boulevard. You'll find more than 25 food trucks, live music, a petting zoo and tons of other fun activities for the whole family. Catch the festival from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on September 4.

Country artist Koe Wetzel will be live at Concrete Street Amphitheater September 4. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $30.