Fifty volunteers help make Community Christmas a success

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Catholic Charities with the help of volunteers and sponsors have put together the Community Christmas event for the last 55 years.

And what happens behind the scenes is a year in a making.

“So we start staging, contacting partners and donors and volunteers,” said Angelina Garcia, executive director for Catholic Charities.

Garcia says Monday's event is the group's biggest initiative of the year.

It dates back to 1966. But back then, it was a smaller scale and Catholic Charities only provided a holiday Christmas meal.

Now, 2,500 meals will be distributed in all 12 South Texas counties covered by the diocese starting on Monday.

“Our partnership with the Marines Toys for Tots is 40 years strong," Garcia said. "So we’re very proud of that enduing partnership.”

This work is in addition to the mountain of toys that have to be sorted and organized for 280 families in Nueces County who registered.

The work doesn't end there.

“We’ll be distributing 2,500 holiday meals in addition to sorting the toys," Garcia said. "That’s what happens behind the scenes.”

Elma Ortiz, director of Crisis Assistance, says food boxes are packed with a jam, vegetables, bread and sweets.

"The plain brown ones over there will be distributed but we still have a team on Saturday coming in from Moody to help us fill those boxes,” she said.

Volunteers say they also have a plan in place for next week.

“Before you even come to our drive-through line we have to make sure that you’re registered because only the people who registered can pick up a meal,” Ortiz said.

This year, Ortiz says 50 volunteers will be helping get meals to those in need.

To get involved as a sponsor or volunteer for Community Christmas 2022 call, 361-884-0651.

Ask for Angie Garcia to ask to be added to a list.

