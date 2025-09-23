Discover how nerve compression can lead to muscle weakness and affect quality of life. Dr. Alexander shares insight and treatment options, sponsored by South Texas Brain & Spine Center.
Understanding Nerve Compression & Muscle Weakness – Sponsored by South Texas Brain & Spine Center
Dr. Alexander explains how nerve compression can cause muscle weakness and impact daily life. Learn about symptoms, treatments, and care from South Texas Brain & Spine Center
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.