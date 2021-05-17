East coast still struggling with gas supply as Colonial Pipeline tries to catch up

The country's gas supply on the East coast is slowly returning to normal, however, Monday afternoon a few states were still reporting 30% or more of stations in their area had supply issues, according to GasBuddy.com.

Colonial Pipeline is working to refuel hundreds of gas stations after a cyberattack closed down its network for six days. The disruption led to panic buying with many pumps drying up.

The company provides vehicle gasoline, jet fuel and other gas products along a pipeline that stretches from the Gulf of Mexico up the East coast.

In Washington D.C., more than 70% of stations were empty Monday, according to tracking firm GasBuddy.com. Drivers are paying more than $4 a gallon at some stations.

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia also had 30% or more gas stations in their state reporting outages.

Companies are trying to make sure the supply recovers in time for Memorial Day weekend which usually kicks off the summer travel season.

Robin Dich and Jay Strubberg contributed to this story that originally appeared on Newsy.com.