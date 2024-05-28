CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Anthony Reyes, who is contestant #206 in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, has moved into Round 3 of the preliminary portion of the spelling bee competition.

Round 1 of the spelling bee preliminaries started at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, with Rounds 2 and 3 taking place immediately after.

Once the preliminaries are complete, the competitors will move on to the semifinal round, which will start on Wednesday, May 29.

Reyes, whose a student at Haas Middle School passed the first round after spelling "adiabatic" correctly and answered the question in the second round - "A periwinkle is a type of: ornamental plant," correctly in the second round, allowing him to move on to the third. The results for the third round are not yet in.

Coastal Bend representative Anthony Reyes continues on his Spelling Bee journey

You can watch the Scripps National Bee semi-finals on Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the ION channel, the official television home of the Scripps National Bee. The live finals of the bee will be on Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

