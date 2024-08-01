Coastal Bend football teams commit to 2024 season opener Peanut Butter Bowl

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A few Coastal Bend high school football coaches and players dedicated their 2024 season opening games as Peanut Butter Bowls on Tuesday. A mission to help fight food insecurity.

The coaches and players gathered on Tuesday morning at W.B. Ray High School. Team supporters and community members can help by collecting jars of peanut butter to donate to local food pantries and organizations that help feed chronically hungry families.

The participating schools include Ray, King, Carroll, West Oso, Alice, Santa Gertrudis Academy and Robstown. Their communities across central and South Texas will collect donations of 16-to-18 ounce jars, plus online donations to hunger relief organizations in their respective communities.

Donations of $2 per jar can be made online, and jars can be delivered to participating school's athletic offices before the designated games.

This will be the ninth annual season of the Peanut Butter Bowl and was created by Very Bold Ministries, Inc. Their very first Peanut Butter Bowl, and the first game in the series, was between Brandeis versus Johnson High Schools in San Antonio in 2016.

For more information contact Very Bold Ministries President Steve Teel at 210-325-1963.

