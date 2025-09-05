City official cites political climate in resignation, denies lawsuit played role

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A top city official is stepping down, citing an increasingly tense atmosphere inside City Hall.

Heather Hurlbert, who oversees seven city departments, announced her resignation will take effect Sept. 19.

“The climate at City Hall definitely played into my decision,” Hurlbert said. Her departure comes as tensions escalate over negotiations tied to the American Bank Center and accusations that some city staffers have misled the public.

At-Large Councilman Roland Barrera said the work environment has become nearly unbearable.

“Staff feels like they’re walking through a minefield… There’s a ton of uncertainty, and unfortunately it’s because of council,” Barrera said.

District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu offered a different explanation behind Hurlbert's exit, pointing to a lawsuit involving a hotel project at North Chaparral Street and Lomax Street. A competing hotel owner alleges the city and developers used misleading flood maps to obtain a $2 million public incentive.

The lawsuit has sparked political backlash — including a recall petition targeting Mayor Paulette Guajardo, who has denied any wrongdoing and said the city followed appropriate procedures.

Hurlbert also denied the lawsuit played any role in her decision.

“Absolutely not… 100 percent no,” she said. She added that staff morale has been affected by ongoing public scrutiny.

“This doesn’t operate in a bubble. They see the news, they see the comments, they see the position staff is put in,” Hurlbert said.

Barrera echoed those concerns.

“We can’t hire assistant city managers. We get finalists, and they start watching council meetings — and it’s over. They withdraw,” he said.

Cantu pushed back, saying tough questions come with the territory.

“When I was elected, I promised to speak for the people, and part of that means asking difficult questions. If they can’t handle it, maybe this isn’t the job for them,” Cantu said.

Beyond politics, Hurlbert also cited the heavy workload of managing seven departments.

“Keeping up with the day-to-day and your personal life can be challenging,” she said.

Hurlbert tells Kris 6 she's taken a job in Austin in the private sector.