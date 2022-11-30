Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Christmas lights in the Coastal Bend

Christmas Lights 01.png
KRIS 6 News
Christmas Lights 01.png
Posted at 7:02 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 08:02:31-05

KRIS 6 will be collecting video of homes around the Coastal Bend that have gone a little extra with the Christmas lights this year! We're looking for the Clark Griswolds of the world!

4700 Willowick Drive

306 Atlantic Street

500 Deforrest Street

4400 Doty Street

4000 Dublin Drive

1000 Coral Place

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022