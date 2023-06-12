1 dead, 11 injured after tour boat capsizes in New York

One person died and 11 others were injured when a tour boat they were on capsized in Upstate New York.

According to the City of Lockport, the passengers were taking part in a cave tour when the boat capsized at around 11:30 a.m.

More than two dozen people were on the boat, including a staffer from the Lockport Cave. The man who died was reportedly stuck under the capsized boat.

None of the passengers were wearing life jackets, officials said.

The boat ride runs along the Erie Canal. It's billed as a 75-minute guided underground tour.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said her team is in close contact with authorities who responded to the incident.

It's still unclear what caused the boat to capsize.

This is what is looks like right now along the Erie Canal. City of Lockport Fire Dept. is assisting @WKBW pic.twitter.com/bJPIko4eDy — Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) June 12, 2023

