Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi in need of volunteers ahead of annual toy giveaway

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi are hosting their 57th annual toy giveaway event for the holidays. Last year, the organization provided more than 2,300 families with toys for Christmas. This year, that number has gone up to over 2,500.

Anita Rivera, the organization's emergency aid director said they noticed the increase from helping families in their food pantry.

"This year we had to increase it again because the need in the food pantry is higher every day," Rivera said, "It’s increased from last year by about 57% in the pantry. So we said, we better increase the Christmas gift baskets to provide for a little larger group."

Not only has the number of families in need increased this holiday season, the organization has created a waiting list in hopes to accommodate. However, none of that can be done without the volunteers and there has been a need for more of them as well.

Georgine and Rick Scheidel have volunteered with the toy giveaway for nearly 5 years. They said they event allows them to give back to those who are less fortunate.

“It’s nice to see people that come in and you know that they’re struggling and the ability to give them food or to give their children toys, that’s our way of giving back to Corpus Christi," Rick said.

Catholic Charities said their annual giveaway is more than just handing out toys. It's about seeing smiles on people's faces and bringing love to families during the season of giving.

“I was so glad that Catholic Charities is able to help the community who is in great need. It just humbles me that I’m able to do that and I’m able to provide that through Catholic Charities," Rivera said.

Distribution dates for annual toy giveaway:

Monday, Dec 18 - Rural and outside agencies

8 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec 19 - Food and toy giveaway for last names A-L

8 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Blessing of the people with Bishop Mulvey 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec 20 -Food and toy giveaway for last names M-Z

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec 21- Final day for food and toy giveaway

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. (office closes at 11:30 a.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, go to the website or contact Catholic Charities of Corpus Christiand ask to speak with Kathy Pekar, the organization's Director of Special Projects.

