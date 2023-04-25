Carrie Fisher is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Fisher will soon be honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. It’s hard to believe, but the “Star Wars” icon was never given a star in her lifetime. (Fisher died in 2016.)

Starting in 2018, her “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill led a mighty Twitter coalition to get #AStarForCarrie, but he was asked to discontinue it by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce since this violates their rules.

Fans then thought it would be fitting if Fisher was honored with a star around the time of the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Luke Skywalker.” Princess Leia made a posthumous appearance in the 2019 film thanks to director J.J. Abrams cleverly editing together previously unused footage of Fisher.

Although many people supported the idea of giving Fisher a star in honor of the movie’s release, there are strict rules which the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce must follow when it comes to bestowing the historic landmark.

“We would love for Carrie Fisher to have a star, but the application has to be submitted on the fifth anniversary of her death,” Ana Martinez, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, explained to the Los Angeles Times in 2019.

“Also, how do we know that Carrie Fisher wanted one?” Martinez continued to the L.A. Times. “We don’t know if she ever was interested. She was never submitted for a star. We have to have something in writing from the person — they have to sign off. Her family would have to do that. We’ll gladly take the application on the fifth anniversary.”

AP Photo

Now, it appears that the application was submitted and approved, as Carrie Fisher will finally receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As for location, Fisher’s star has a prime spot near the respective stars for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and Hamill.

The ceremony will be on May 4 — also known as Star Wars Day, “May the fourth be with you” — and her daughter, Billie Lourd, will be there to represent her mother. (Lourd also served as a body double for Princess Leia in her mother’s final scenes of “The Rise of Skywalker“).

And, of course, Mark Hamill is excited to see his costar finally getting her star, tweeting, “Long overdue & so well-deserved.”

The much-awaited event will be held on May 4 at 11:30 a.m. PDT. You can watch the ceremony via live stream on the Walk of Fame website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.