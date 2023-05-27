Calallen softball makes third state tournament appearance in five years

JOURDANTON, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats are on their way back to the UIL 4A State Tournament after taking down Boerne 8-1 in their one game Regional Final.

Two Lady Cats hit home runs. Braelyn Bailey got things going with a solo dinger in the second inning. Then junior UT Tyler commit Alaunah Almaraz hit a 2-run homer in the third inning. Both batters went 2-for-3 at the plate recording 2 runs and 3 RBI each.

Freshman pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux went the full 7 innings, dealing 10 strikeouts and allowing 3 hits, 1 run and 7 walks.

Up next, Calallen will play in the UIL 4A State Semifinals on Thursday at 4 or 7 p.m. in Austin at Red & Charline McCombs Field. The State Championship is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Austin.

The Lady Cats will join Santa Gertrudis Academy in Austin. The last time two Coastal Bend teams ever made state the same year was SGA and Gregory-Portland in 2016.

Calallen State Tournament Appearances

2023 - TBA

2021 - State Runner-Up

2019 - State Runner-Up