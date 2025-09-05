Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Texas youth, and Calallen ISD is working to change that with a new Mental Health and Awareness Series aimed at helping students and teachers recognize the signs and save lives.

It’s a reality that hits close to home for many in the Coastal Bend — including one Calallen resident who shared his story, but asked not to show his face.

“Society labeled me a victim when it came to my abuse and what I went through as a kid, the trauma that I experienced, the PTSD that I have,” he said. “I’m someone who came forth. How many of those people kept it close, kept it within…?”

Calallen ISD Launches Mental Health Series for Suicide Prevention Month

To help break the silence, Calallen ISD’s new series is focused on teaching parents, teachers, and students how to spot warning signs before it’s too late.

“Mood and behavior are usually the best warning signs,” said one mental health expert. “A parent, a teacher, a school counselor — anybody who knows the child — that’s something you’re going to see.”

The message, experts say, is that knowledge is power. And having the right tools could mean the difference between life and death.

“When you don’t know, how are you going to help?” another speaker asked. “So would you rather have the knowledge of knowing how to help your child, or not have the knowledge and hope that your child is going to overcome this one day — when people don’t overcome trauma.”

The district plans to continue the Mental Health and Awareness Series every month, with leaders hoping it inspires more open conversations about mental health and encourages families to seek help when they need it.

