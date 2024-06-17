Calallen Baptist Church plans to celebrate 150th anniversary in October

Starting out at St. Mary's church in 1874, the Calallen Baptist church has been a staple in the community since the days of Nuecestown.

Pastor Anthony Aquino showed KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone around the church building that has existed since the 1930s.

Aquino said that this was the first First Baptist Church in Corpus Christi.

While touring, he also explained how the church started the first Spanish mission along with other churches in the northwest area.

The church has even helped members of the community during times of need.

"It served the physical needs of the community," he said. "It's been a shelter during Hurricane Celia. Actually downstairs, what we call the basement, it was a refuge for those that needed a place to go during Hurricane Celia."

Although their 150th-anniversary lands on Independence Day, the church will look to celebrate later in the fall, so more are encouraged to come.

The Pastor wants everyone to come out and celebrate 150 going forward and the Lord himself.

"It's just about being continued prevayers of the gospel of Jesus Christ, serving the community, making disciples, and glorifying god."

