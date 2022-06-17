This Recipe For Southern-Style Buttermilk Biscuits Is Surprisingly Easy

There’s nothing like biting into a flaky, rich biscuit or using it to mop up a side of gravy at breakfast. However, if baking your own homemade buttermilk biscuits is something that intimidates you, we’ve found a recipe that is surprisingly simple and straightforward to make — with just five steps between you and an oven full of freshly baked biscuits!

How To Make Buttermilk Biscuits From Scratch

Southern Living is a website you can always count on for delicious recipes and its editors have pinpointed this recipe for Southern-style buttermilk biscuits as one of their favorites. After checking it out ourselves, it’s not hard to see why! The recipe calls for just a few ingredients that are simple to come by: butter, self-rising flour and a cup of chilled buttermilk.

While the recipe may be light on ingredients, keep in mind that it’s not short on elbow grease. And, if you’ve never made biscuits from scratch before, take note that it’s not as effortless as popping open a tin of store-bought biscuits and sliding them into the oven. You will be required to grate frozen butter, toss it together with the flour, chill the dough for a few minutes and stir together all of the ingredients in a bowl a minimum of 15 times. (The authors of the recipe stress that the directions are precise and stirring for the required 15 times is very important!)

You’ll then fold and roll out the dough with a rolling pin and cut it into biscuit-shaped circles. To keep the biscuits light and flaky, make sure to avoid overworking the dough too much, as doing so can result in a thicker, tougher texture.

Once the active part of the recipe is finished (which should reportedly take 20-30 minutes), your baking efforts will be quickly rewarded. The biscuits only need about 15 minutes in the oven at 475 degrees to achieve a light golden-brown crust. Plus, this recipe yields around 12-14 biscuits, which might be enough for a brunch or dinner party!

What To Pair With Your Buttermilk Biscuits

While nothing could be simpler or more delicious than eating a buttermilk biscuit on its own straight out of the oven, or paired with gravy, butter or jam for a quick breakfast, there are also many amazing recipes that you can make that utilize biscuits as a base or one of the primary ingredients.

There are the obvious and comforting go-to options like breakfast sandwiches in the style of McDonalds’s with soft scrambled eggs tucked in between flaky layers of crust. We also love a veggie or chicken pot pie topped with biscuits instead of pie dough. And while you may not necessarily think of biscuits as a dessert, this recipe for chocolate chip s’mores that ditches graham crackers in lieu of biscuits may cause you to rethink that!

However you eat your homemade buttermilk biscuits, whether piping hot from the oven, as a side with your dinner, or as a vehicle for sausage, eggs and gravy, this recipe is definitely one you’ll want to revisit anytime a biscuit craving hits.

