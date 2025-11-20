From resume to results: Why purpose matters in the application process

The latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, show that over 250,000 Michiganders are unemployed. The state's unemployment rate ranks among the highest in the country, but there are more resources out there than you think.

You've printed copies of your resume, and it's time to share it with potential employers. But this is just a step in the job-seeking process. The Scripps News Group talked to a career readiness expert about what else it takes to stand out.

Gesher Director of Business and Career Services Jason Charnas said people should apply with a purpose, for a reason, and with some strategy

“It's not just apply, apply, apply," Charnas said. "It's apply, and how do I know or who do I know that works at a business or a company or is connected there, and how do I get my resume into that hiring manager’s hands?"

RELATED STORY | New report finds majority of US workers lack a 'quality job'

“There's a lot of help out there, a lot of resources out there that can help," said Rob Moore, who is looking for a new job.

Moore has been on the job hunt for a few weeks now. He said Gesher has helped every step of the way.

“They go out of their way to find those resources that might be best available for you, jobs that would work, might not work, resume improvement, skills assessments," Moore said.

Michigan has the fourth-highest unemployment rate in the country at 5.2%. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national average of 4.3 percent.

Mark Lane, who has experience as a freelance communications producer, said the last seven months haven't been easy.

RELATED STORY | Unemployment just hit its highest point in nearly four years

“I've never been out of work more than two weeks in my entire life. I've never seen anything like it. That's why developing this podcast has opened my eyes," Lane said.

Lane, who has spent years in executive communication roles with organizations like Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit and Salvation Army, launched a new podcast called 'Ghosted by the Machine' just three weeks ago, bringing on guests with similar experiences.

“These stories are amazing, some of these stories, and what these other people are going through, it's hope, work hard, keep grinding," Lane said.

This story was originally published by Evan Sery with the Scripps News Group in Detroit.