Steak ’n Shake’s kitchen overhaul leaves customers asking why

The fast-food chain Steak ’n Shake announced it will remove microwaves from all of its locations by April 15, prompting questions about why the company used them in the first place.

The company said it is embracing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s “Eat Real Food” movement.

“Quality restaurants don’t need microwaves,” Steak ’n Shake said in a statement. “It is part of our journey to improve food quality and use traditional methods of cooking only.”

RELATED STORY | Steak 'n Shake installing huge flags at all locations to 'support American values'

The announcement spurred more questions about the restaurant’s past use of microwaves.

“Just curious, what exactly do you currently microwave in the process of making a steakburger, french fries and milkshakes?” one person wrote on X.

Texas Restaurant Supply, which sells commercial microwave ovens, says microwaves can help prepare ingredients, sanitize kitchen utensils and warm plates. They also offer a time-effective way of melting butter, chocolate or cheese.

Although convenient, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service notes that microwaves tend to cook food unevenly, leaving cold spots where “harmful bacteria can survive.” The agency recommends using a kitchen thermometer to ensure proper heating.

RELATED STORY | Cracker Barrel CEO survives push for ouster after logo controversy

In 2025, Steak ’n Shake drew attention for frying its fries in beef tallow instead of seed oils. Kennedy has criticized seed oils, despite limited scientific evidence that beef tallow is healthier. Some experts say beef tallow may be worse for health because it contains more saturated fat, which is associated with a higher risk of heart disease.

Steak ’n Shake also announced it is offering Coca-Cola made with cane sugar. Most cans of Coca-Cola Classic contain high-fructose corn syrup as the primary sweetener.

Steak ’n Shake operates about 400 locations nationwide, down from 600 nearly a decade ago.