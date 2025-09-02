At Home plans to close 29 'underperforming' store locations by the end of September

At Home announced it is closing 29 stores as the furniture and home decor chain continues to navigate financial challenges following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
The retailer will close what it describes as "underperforming" locations by the end of the September.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June.
At Home cited rising interest rates, "persistent inflation" and the effect of increased tariffs as reasons for its bankruptcy filing.
According to court documents, these are the store locations set to close in a few weeks:
- 750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, California
- 2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, California
- 2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, California
- 26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch, California
- 8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, California
- 2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California
- 3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, California
- 1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, California
- 14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida
- 2100 S. Randall Road in Geneva, Illinois
- 13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Illinois
- 5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Illinois
- 571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
- 300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts
- 2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minnesota
- 905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Montana
- 1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey
- 461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey
- 301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, New Jersey
- 5101 Fashion Drive in Nanuet, New York
- 6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York
- 300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, New York
- 720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia
- 19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Virginia
- 1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Washington
- 2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington
- 2201 Zeier Road in Madison, Wisconsin
- 3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
