Buffalo, NY marks 1 year since racist gunman killed 10 at Tops market

A moment of silence and church bell chiming will honor the victims.
Posted at 1:48 PM, May 14, 2023
It's officially been one year since a white supremacist gunman stormed Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York, and killed 10 people and injured three others.

A moment of silence is being held Sunday to honor the victims.

Church bell chiming is also on the agenda for this day of remembrance.

"The racially motivated mass shooting shook our community to its core. It was the day the unthinkable happened," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

May 14 also marks Mother's Day this year. Mark Talley lost his mom on this day a year ago, 62-year-old Geraldine Talley, who was inside the grocery store when the gunman opened fire.

"I still have a lot of anger — anger, rage that I probably won't be able to leave," Mark said.

A year ago, the shooter targeted a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. He arrived with a rifle in hand while dressed in military-style clothing. Officials said 11 of the victims were Black and two were white. The gunman live-streamed the shooting.

The murderer received a life sentence for the massacre.

