Watch
Breaking News and Alerts

Actions

CCPD responds to shooting at a convenience store

items.[0].videoTitle
Ayers Stripes shooting
Posted at 5:20 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 19:41:51-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are currently investigating a shooting at a convenience store.

The shooting happened at business near the intersection of Horne Road and Ayers Street just after 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

At this time, there is no word on the medical condition of the victim.

Senior Officer Gena Pena, with the Corpus Christi police department, said, "As of right now there is no one in custody."

Our news video journalist reports multiple CCPD officers are at the scene and have setup a crime-scene perimeter.

This is a developing news story and we will update this article when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.