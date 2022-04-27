Betty White’s Gorgeous Beach Home Sold For More Than $10 Million

The late Betty White‘s long-time California beach home will have a new owner after just a little more than a month on the market. Her home sold for $10.775 million, which is nearly $3 million more than the original asking price of $7.75 million, according to People.

The house went up for sale three months after White’s death on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99. White and her husband, Allen Ludden, built the three-story home in Carmel, California, back in 1981 on a 0.3-acre lot with a waterfront view that cost the couple $170,000 back in 1978, according to a report from KMBC TV.

Sadly, the couple only lived together in their beautiful beach home for a few months before Ludden died.

White continued to enjoy the home following her husband’s death, according to realtor Nicole Truszkowski of Truskowski Freedman & Associates, Sotheby’s International Realty – Carmel Brokerage, the agency that held the real estate listing.

“The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen. It was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home,” Truszkowski told People. “Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favorite things to do. She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends.”

The listing, which can still be seen online via the Sotheby Realty website, showcases the 3,621-square-foot home, and it’s clear to see why it has held its value over the years. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house “displays panoramic ocean views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach from nearly every room, thanks to the genius of architect Richard Hicks.”

And if having a view of the ocean from just about every room in the house wasn’t enough, there are numerous outdoor decks to take in as many sunrises and sunsets one could want to see.

Finally, just steps away from the house are the beach and various walking trails that wind through the neighborhood.

In case you’re disappointed that you might have missed out on owning a piece of Betty White real estate, don’t worry. The Hollywood Reporter shared on April 26 that White’s Los Angeles/Brentwood home is still on the market. It can be yours for $10.57 million.

However, Sotheby Realty’s listing states “the property is being sold for land value. There will be no interior access of the home. All showings are of the exterior only.”

“This is a unique opportunity to build your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting,” according to the listing.

