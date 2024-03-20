The best Amazon home, kitchen and garden deals from the Big Spring Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
Spring forward with Amazon’s first-ever Big Spring Sale, taking place from March 20-25! The discounts are big and they’re for everyone, not just Amazon Prime subscribers. Whether you’re making home improvements, gardening or doing some spring cleaning, these highly-anticipated Big Spring Sale deals won’t cost you big money.
1. Rugshop Palm Frond Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Add a touch of the topics to your deck or porch with this palm frond indoor/outdoor rug. The 100% polypropylene low-profile pile means this rug will weather the elements. A kid and pet-friendly option, it resists stains and fading. It’s also easy to clean and won’t shed.
2. Neon Simple Modern Tumbler
Looking for a Stanley alternative? Love the new Stanley neon colors but just can’t pay $45 for it? The neon Simple Modern tumbler is the perfect alternative, and it’s on sale! Much like the Stanley, the Simple Modern holds up to 40 ounces of a beverage, and it’s got the same vibrant and bold colorway — except even more colorfully, really. With a neon cup, hot pink handle, teal lid, and purple straw, this tumbler is ideal for those who can’t get enough color in their lives.
3. Igloo Coolers
Bring retro vibes to the beach this spring break and summer with Igloo coolers. This retro-hued bag takes inspiration from the same ’90s design and features a comfortable, over the shoulder handle, large central compartment to hold everything from soda cans to packed sandwiches, and a front zip pocket for snacks. But it’s not alone. Tons of Igloo coolers are on sale during the event, and some start as low as $14!
4. Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Chopper
If you’ve seen that viral vegetable online, now is the time to snag one! This Mueller veggie chopper features 420 stainless steel blades for expert level chopping, BPA-free materials, and interchangeable attachments that allow you to do everything from mandolin to grate cheese.
5. Turtle Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaning Pack
Cleaning out narrow-necked bottles can be a pain, but the best way to clean a water bottle is with the right brushes.
For around $7, you can add this set of BPA-free bottle brushes to your kitchen. The set includes five turdy brushes with rust-resistant stainless steel and nylon bristers for water bottles, tumblers, long-neck bottles, baby bottles, and straws. They’re great for your home, car, or camping.
6. Sewanta Hummingbird Feeder
For less than $30, you can attract hummingbirds to your yard with these easily hung signature red hummingbird feeder. With an ant guard, wide mouth, and leakproof reservoir, these feeders will become a bright spot in your garden.
7. Pukami Criss-Cross Office Hair
Get comfy as your work from home with the viral criss cross office chair. This wide-seat desk chair allows ample room for crossing your legs or simply lounging while you work. Coming in multiple colors — include vibrant options like pink and teal — the chair can fit any decor style. Plus, it’s got no-slip pads for stability and a swiveling base to adjust your position as needed.
8. KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat
Do your feet and legs get tired when you stand for a long time? This anti-fatigue mat offers up support by relieving pressure on your joints and muscles. It’s easy to clean and can go from your kitchen to under a standing desk or into the laundry room, bringing you comfort at each stop.
9. Sunmory Floor Lamp with Shelves
In a small space, it’s nice when furniture and accessories do double duty. Thisshelf lamp not only lights up rooms, it also features three shelves for books, accessories, vases, photo frames or your phone. Great for dorms or apartments, it’s a functional and stylish lamp that really earns its space!
10. Ello&Allo Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer
Have you stood in the home improvement aisle overwhelmed by faucet choices and prices? Reduce your anxiety and get this faucet option. It features a sleek and modern appearance, a single-handle design, premium quality materials, a four-way spray setting and easy installation.
11. Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier
Nighttime coughs can be miserable. One of our favorite at-home remedies is using a humidifier. This humidifier holds 4.5 liters of water and provides up to 50 hours of directed cool mist on a timer. While water is the main ingredient, essential oils can also go in the humidifier’s aroma box. It also has a timer, night light and three mist levels. Clip a 20% coupon for the full discount.
12. Linenspa Blackout Curtains
These curtains are a quick way to update a room and cost less than $20! They’re made of 100% polyester to block out light, but also save energy, reduce noise and insulate your room. The 84-inch-long machine-washable curtains feature grommets on the top for easy hanging, opening and closing.
13. Vactidy Cordless Vacuum
It’s spring cleaning time! Adding this cordless rechargeable vacuum in your cleaning lineup is a great idea. It’s a lightweight option with a brushless motor, advanced filtration system and multiple attachments for home or car use. With its easy swivel action and an LED headlight, you can up vacuum dog hair, debris, and dust before putting it back in its charging station. Clip a $10 coupon to get the full discount.
14. Bedsure Cooling Blanket
Hot sleepers can rest better with a cooling blanket. Featuring a combination of temperature-regulating breathable materials, this soft blanket made of cotton and bamboo-derived rayon has a cool price too. Pretty on a bed or chair, this waffle-weave blanket is cooling and functional.
15. Zulay 13-Inch Danish Dough Whisk
When a spoon isn’t enough, this Danish dough whisk makes a great kitchen addition. Mix ingredients easily without dragging out a big mixer. The rust-resistant whisk works on doughs from bread to cakes. A wood handle makes it easy for adult or kid hands to hold. Get yourself an upgraded mixing tool today!
16. Rugshop Modern Floral Area Rug
Nearly 6,500 reviewers have given this modern floral rug a rating of 4.3 — and that was before it was discounted 75% off. This elegant 100% polypropylene rug in a 3-by-5-foot size adds style to a room but is also functional. The plush floral pattern is backed by jute and is low-maintenance, non-shedding, easy to clean and sturdy for high-traffic areas.
17. Whall Stainless Steel Toaster
If your current toaster isn’t doing its job, check out this stainless-steel bargain. With four ample slots and six shade settings, this appliance is functional and sleek. The wide slots toast bagels, waffles and thick breads easily. It’s easy to cancel toasting with a button in case your food is getting too dark. And you won’t get burnt at this price!
18. Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set
Whether you’re doing a bathroom refresh, buying housewarming gifts or getting dorm towels, thistowel set is ultra soft at an ultra-good price. With oversized bath towels, hand towels and washcloths, these 100% cotton towels are soft, absorbent, and durable.
19. YouCopia Rolling Storage Bin With Dividers
This fun roll-out organizer is a great storage idea for a small bathrooms. Having organizers that pile or just aren’t accessible isn’t helpful. This roll-out organizer has adjustable dividers, smooth-spinning wheels, and handles. It’s sized to fit most cabinets and is great for small spaces like dorms.
20. 2-Quart Professional Saucepan
For less than $20, you buy this professional-level stainless steel saucepan. Over 300+ of the durable and even heating pan have sold in the last month. Designed with a magnetic bottom, the pan features a tempered glass lid with a steam vent so you can watch your food cooking. Stainless handles can be hot to the touch, this pan’s handle is wrapped in silicon for comfort.
21. Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Despite spring being here, sometimes you just want to be cozy, and this faux fur blanket is perfect for that. It looks lovely when decorating your room or on a bed, couch or chair. Be cozy with it in your home or gift to family and friends. You can easily toss it in the washing machine too – you can’t do that with real fur!
The best Amazon home, kitchen and garden deals from the Big Spring Sale originally appeared on Simplemost.com