Menu

Watch

Actions

Avery leads Javelinas to victory in LSC tournament opener

items.[0].videoTitle
Former West Oso standout Creighton Avery scored a career-high 32 points in leading Texas A&amp;M-Kingsville past Angelo State, 73-65, in the opening round of the Lone Star Conference basketball tournament
Texas A&M-Kingsville Lone Star Tournament basketball
Posted at 6:53 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 07:53:09-05

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Former West Oso standout Creighton Avery scored a career-high 32 points in leading Texas A&M-Kingsville past Angelo State, 73-65, in the opening round of the Lone Star Conference basketball tournament Tuesday night in Kingsville.
.
The game was tied at 30 at halftime, but the Javelinas pulled away in the second half behind Avery's big night.

"Everyone came out and executed tonight," said Avery. "My teammates made it very easy for me."

The Javelinas advance to second round of the LSC tournament, traveling to visit West Texas A&M Friday night in Canyon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.