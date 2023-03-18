Artist creates short-term masterpieces on area beaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are many scenic views along our Gulf waters, but there is a unique scene out on Mustang Island that is catching the eyes of many beachgoers.

Jolene Martin, a resident of the Ingleside community is leaving her mark along the beaches of the gulf shore.

She creates what she calls "Sandalas" which originate from Mandalas an art form that is known to help calm and create comfort.

Mandalas the art that dates from the 4th century to the present was created in service of one of the world's great religions — Buddhism.

She said she doesn't focus on the Mandala's design for a particular reason she just does what she feels is right.

"It's just a meditation kind of practice for me, I try to be mindful of what's going on in my life and I just use it to focus on some things that are going on and release whatever creative (...) I don't know juju I guess," Martin said.

She has been drawing on the beaches spreading her creativity with the world for almost three years.

She said it all started during the pandemic, she would visit the beaches a lot, and one day as she was cleaning the beach she came across the back of a broken paintbrush.

"This broken beach trash inspired me — I was cleaning the beach up and I found this broken handle and I started drawing on the sand with it and I've been doing it ever since," she said.

The feedback that she has been getting on social media has surprised Martin. She said she "blew up", and was definitely

not expecting that.

Martin shares with us that she has gotten comments with images that date back to June of 2021 and it makes her feel great.

" I mean I am surprised I didn't expect anybody to actually care so much about it to be honest but it's just like it's so fleeting they're not really here for very long," she added.

She starts with either a circle or a flower and keeps building from there and although it doesn't last for long, it's long enough for people to take pictures and admire her work.

Martin said it takes her anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour to create her art pieces — and at times due to the high tides, she doesn't get to finish them.

"Sometimes I'm like stop, I'm not done yet, but other times I'm like 'okay you can have it (the ocean)', she explained with a smile.

She's glad many people enjoy and love her artwork and she plans to continue sharing her work with the world.

"It's who I am, it's a part of who I am," she said.

Martin's goal is to do a Gulf shore tour where she will share her art with not only the people but also nature.

To check out more of her work click here.

