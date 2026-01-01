Armed and dangerous: Premont police searching for suspect accused of shooting at officers

PREMONT, Texas — The Premont Police Department is searching for a suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to Premont Police, the incident involved gunfire. In a social media post, the Premont Police Department identified Damian Rodriguez as a suspect. Officers say the situation began around 9 p.m. New Year's Eve, when police were notified of a reported terroristic threat made against other local officers. While searching for Rodriguez, police say he fired a gun and narrowly missed Premont officers.

Premont Police also said additional agencies were called in for backup and that more rounds were later fired toward Texas state troopers. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and Premont Police say charges are pending at this time. Rodriguez is still at large.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 361-668-0341. Law enforcement is urging the public not to approach Rodriguez.

