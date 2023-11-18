American Legion Post 0299 brings Thanksgiving to families in need

NORTH PADRE ISLAND, Tx — The American Legion Post 0229, also known as ‘The Islander Post’, on North Padre Island raised money to donate eight Thanksgiving meals to families in the island community.

The Islander Post was started by island residents Art Wallace, Stephen Armstrong, and Dave Clenny a few months ago to support local veterans.

Wallace and Armstrong wanted to do something to give back to other people in the community for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Over the past couple months, they raised money to buy eight full Thanksgiving meals that include large frozen turkeys along with $100 gift cards to H-E-B, so the families can choose which sides they would like for the meal.

After Wallace and Armstrong bought the turkeys, they opened it up to the whole community to nominate eight local families in need of the Thanksgiving meal. One family who received the meal from The Islander Post is the Pittmans.

“We’re ecstatic. You know, just the thought that they would actually think of us and our family just means a lot,” Mike Pittman said.

Mike and his family had a tough year after dealing with various medical issues. Receiving this Thanksgiving meal has given them a boost of joy that they needed around the holiday season.

The Pittmans celebrate Thanksgiving every year with an older veteran family, so now it will be even more special.

Pittman has known Wallace and Armstrong for about five years now, and he actually helped inspire them to start the American Legion Post on North Padre Island.

“I mean, our basic belief is to support the veteran community, but then again, we’re here to support the community, period,” Wallace said.

The American Legion Post 0229 still has a couple Thanksgiving meals left to donate to families in need. To nominate a family, call Stephen Armstrong at 210-789-8433.

The American Legion Post 0229 will be hosting their Salute to Service fundraiser for Veterans on Jan. 20, 2024 at the Marker 37 Marina on Padre Island.

