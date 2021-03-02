Amber Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl from Itasca found safe

ITASCA, TX — The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl from Itasca after she was found safe.

According to Itasca Police, Lori Johnson was located safely Wednesday morning and Joanna Barrientos is in custody on charges of Robbery and Harboring a Runaway.

According to DPS, 15-year-old Lori Johnson was last seen on the 100 Block of Beard St. Itasca, TX at 11:00 PM on Feb 26, 2021.

Johnson is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds.

The suspect in the case is 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos.

Barrientos is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Barrientos' front, sides, and back of hairline are shaved and she has two lines cut in left eyebrow.