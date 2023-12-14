Alice thrift store turns your purchases into another family's dinner

Volunteers with the Alice Volunteer Services work at the Trash and Treasure Thrift Store and the Food Pantry.

The idea of the charity came in the 1980s after concerned citizens understood the need families in Jim Wells County had.

The food pantry is filled with food purchased with money made at the Thrift Store.

There’s a hidden treasure in Alice that takes community donations to help families fill their pantries. The charity has been around since the 1980s and the president of the organization said they’ve become a necessity in the community rather than an occasional resource.

Walking through the front door of Trash and Treasure hits you with all the signs of a thrift store. There you find Humbelina and her husband, Florencio Gonzales. They spend their days volunteering and giving back to the community.

“We know there’s a need for the food pantry. We know there’s an interest in trash and treasure,” said Florencio Gonzales.

The Gonzales has been volunteering at the thrift store for a few years. Community leaders were concerned after they saw a need in the community. They brainstormed and the idea for the thrift store and food pantry became. It all starts when a customer makes a purchase.

“It really starts from our customers that donate their stuff to us – which is a blessing. Then, the second step is when our customers, our loyal customers come in and buy the stuff so we can purchase the food for the pantry. So, that’s a win, win for everyone,” said Florencio Gonzales.

Just last week the food pantry served 104 families. Bonnie Whitley, president of Alice Volunteer Services said that adds up to about 300 people. Every Wednesday you will see people in their vehicles waiting for assistance.

“I can’t shut it down if there are people in line,” Whitley said.

Bonnie Whitley and the Gonzales have found a reward in giving back to the community under the non-profit umbrella of the Alice Volunteer Services.

“People that come through the line quite often will be speaking with the people who are signing them in. They’ll share stories like – we couldn’t make it without you. We just couldn’t make it without you,” she said.

Bonnie Whitley said the non-profits under the Alice Volunteer Services are more than what you see through the storefront windows. For more information on the organization visit them on Facebook.

