Alice kicks off season with final Midnight Madness practice in Memorial Stadium

ALICE, Tx — There's just something special about playing football under the lights. Alice continued their tradition by starting the fall 2024 high school football season with Midnight Madness. A unique experience that began in 2017 and is expected to be the last at Memorial Stadium.

"This is something special," Alice football head coach J.R. Castellano said. "You know, whether they want their legacy however they want it to be remembered. It's going to be remembered regardless just because of the fact that it's the last year in the SkyDome."

Alice

The Coyotes' have a young roster after graduating 28 seniors last year. On defense, Alice brings back five starters.

"The front six definitely has the most experience," Alice senior defensive end and H-back Jesse Villarreal said. "We also have returning safeties, so we have a lot coming back and we've got a lot of experience this year."

Alice's fresh, new offense will rely on the leadership of second-year starting quarterback Lucian Cruz. The junior will look to get his pass catchers up to speed.

"We have people in the spots. I think we can do it," Alice senior receiver and safety Alejandro Asevedo said. "We're working hard to fill in their shoes, and hopefully do well in the receiver corps."

Every time these Coyotes take the field they know it's also for the Coyotes who came before them.

"It's a historical facility, 77-years-old," Cooky Rosales, Alice 1993 grad and Tyler Rosales' father, said. "It's an honor to play here and anyone that has ever played here knows what it's like to play here on a Friday night."

1996 grad Jesse Villarreal will never forget Alice's home playoff game against Westlake and their future NFL quarterback.

"I played back here when Drew Brees was the quarterback," Jesse Villarreal, Jesse's father, said. "That was a big deal. We didn't even know who he was, that he was going to be a Hall of Fame quarterback. Just to share the field with a player like that it was a real intense game."

Last season the Coyotes won the district title, but this year they've moved up to UIL 5A-DII District 15. Head coach J.R. Castellano scheduled Sinton, Calallen, G-P and others to prep for the bigger schools.

"We've got a tough non-district schedule, but that's what it takes," Castellano said. "In order to be successful, if you want to make long deep runs, you have to strengthen up your schedule."

Alice is projected to win the district over their valley opponents: Sharyland Pioneer, Mission Sharyland, Mission Veterans and Roma.

"Oh it feels great," Asevedo said. "Bigger, more competition, bigger schools and it just gives us the opportunity to show what Alice Coyote football has always been about."

Alice kicks off their season with a road trip to Corpus Christi at Cabaniss Stadium to battle the Carroll Tigers on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.